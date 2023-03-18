The Courier
Chisholm Street 2023 performance venue timetable

March 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Chisholm Street is one of Ballarat's most intimate performance spaces and is all about experiencing music in a different way. Pictures supplied

One of Ballarat's most intimate music venues is welcoming guests back for 2023.

