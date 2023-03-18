One of Ballarat's most intimate music venues is welcoming guests back for 2023.
Chisholm Street is a product of COVID-19 lockdowns when the live music industry was affected by crowd restrictions.
But creative director Bronwyn Blaiklock said the benefit of performances in her living room was still felt by musicians and audiences.
In particular a typically shorter playtime meant musicians were able to put together a repertoire without the time dedication a very long concert length program would take, Ms Blaiklock said.
"Unless you're a orchestral musician, it's more challenging to find that work," she said. Another unexpected side effect of the smaller space is the audience is able to connect with the musician and discuss their work after the performance.
"The feedback is just overwhelmingly positive, that really makes an amazing concert, to hear what the performers' thoughts are," Ms Blaiklock said.
She said often people were able to appreciate and understand the music more when they discussed what it took to put a performance together.
When performers are able to play in a smaller space as opposed to a large auditorium, Ms Blaiklock said the vibrations of the music were felt as well as heard.
The 2023 program has a wide range of music performances.
More information is available at chisholmst.com
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
