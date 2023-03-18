Despite a lone-hand performance from Austin McKenzie who scored 24 points, the Miners Youth League boys have gone down in their season opener to Dandenong.
McKenzie shot the lights out in the first quarter with 15 points, but was held after that to just nine more as the Miners fell 98-77 in the opening game of their championship defence.
In the Youth League girls, a fast finishing Miners fell six points short of against Dandenong.
Jemma Amoore, Milly Sharp and Emmie Morin all finished with 13 points in the 71-65 loss.
The Miners fell eight points behind at the end of the first quarter, and despite more than holding their own from that point on, never seriously looked like overhauling the home side who remained consistent throughout.
The Miners Youth Boys are on the road again next Saturday to Diamond Valley before a home clash against Eltham on Sunday.
The Miners Youth Girls also play Diamond Valley before returning home to face Bendigo.
