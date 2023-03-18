The Courier
Miners Youth teams go down against Dandenong in opening game of Big V Youth League

March 18 2023
Austin McKenzie scored 15 first quarter points for the Miners Youth League team on Sunday afternoon

Despite a lone-hand performance from Austin McKenzie who scored 24 points, the Miners Youth League boys have gone down in their season opener to Dandenong.

