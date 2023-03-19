The Ballan Autumn Festival has returned with a showstopping bang with thousands packing into the shire's Inglis street after a three year hiatus.
This year's event, which drew on a superhero theme after floods and fires ravaged the state during the pandemic, encouraged participants to dress as their favourite superhero.
Ballan Autumn Festival president Kevin Harper said he was blown away with the variety in costumes and the different interpretations of what a superhero meant to each patron.
"The primary school children were in a competition where they designed their own superheroes and it was interesting to see that superheroes to them weren't gender specific or the usual male, fast, fit and athletic," Mr Harper said.
"It was great to see interpretations of superheroes being caring and adorned with bright colours that weren't the usual reds and blues but greens and yellows."
The winners from each of the three junior categories were awarded with a t-shirt with their superhero design printed on the front.
Mr Harper said he was especially grateful to the Moorabool Shire community and the initiative they had taken to ensure a successful return of the festival.
"What's been extraordinary this year is the extra work by people within the community like the arts group who decorated the street and the local traders who had their own activations outside their stores," he said.
"This allowed us to really focus on the marketing and publicity of the festival while they (the community) worked to actually make things happen."
Mr Harper said a highlight from the event was the grand street parade, which saw 30 floats from the shire's dance, gym and ukulele enthusiasts on display.
The Little Brass Band and The Ballarat Singers also made an appearance on the Saturday performing their Around the World in 80 Minutes set. There was also a market stall and a cake decorating competition.
In 2020, the festival was cancelled with 24 hours to spare.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
