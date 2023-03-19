The Courier
Ballan Autumn Festival a success all thanks to superhero twist

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
Updated March 19 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 6:30pm
Peggy, Steph, Fritz and Eliza marked the return of the Ballan Autumn Festival 2023 in their favourite superhero outfits. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.

The Ballan Autumn Festival has returned with a showstopping bang with thousands packing into the shire's Inglis street after a three year hiatus.

