BCA GRAND FINAL | Wendouree in solid position after Heath Pyke scores a century

Greg Gliddon
Updated March 18 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
Wendouree's Heath Pyke raises the bat after scoring a grand final century against East Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford

A brilliant century from Heath Pyke has led Wendouree into a solid position after day one of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final against East Ballarat.

