A brilliant century from Heath Pyke has led Wendouree into a solid position after day one of the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final against East Ballarat.
After the loss of three early wickets, Pyke and Ryan Simmonds set about the rescue mission, with the pair putting on a crucial partnership of 89 for the fourth wicket.
Taking the score from a dicey 3-53, the partnership allowed Wendouree to gain some control of the contest after East threatened to take control, setting up a total of 9-248 at the close of play.
Simmonds produced a patient knock of 53 off 169 balls, doing his best to tire out the East Ballarat bowlers in the hot and windy conditions at Eastern Oval.
But it was Pyke's day, going on to score 105, finally holing out late in the innings to Hayden Walters, who was a clear stand-out as the best of the East bowlers, finishing with 6-32 off his 12 overs.
The day started perfectly for the Hawks with Wendouree skipper Matt Begbie bowled in the opening over.
Walters then soon had a crucial wicket of Cole Roscholler for 22 and when Liam Brady was caught by Rory Low, also off the bowling of Walters, it looked to all going East's way.
But the crucial fourth wicket wouldn't come as Pyke and Simmonds knuckled down to the task.
When Simmonds was finally dismissed, Wendouree were in a solid position of 4-142.
From there, Pyke took control. With support of Tristan Maple at the other end, Pyke lifted the run rate. The pair put on 53 runs in good time before Maple fell for 12.
But like the innings before, Maple used up plenty of the East bowlers petrol tickets.
Although the wickets fell in the last 10 overs, including three more Walters including a near hat-trick in the second last over of the day, Wendouree held their nerve to finish in a strong position at the conclusion of day one.
East will bat on Sunday in day two of the four-day contest as the teams chase the crucial first innings points
Wendouree 9-248cc (H Pyke 105, R Simmonds 53, H Walters 6-32)
Wendouree Innings
C Roscholler c J Eyers b H Walters 23
M Begbie b J Brown 0
R Simmonds c H Givvens b AD Rodrigo 53
L Brady c R Low b H Walters 6
H Pyke c H Ganley b H Walters 105
T Maple c J Eyers b L Hodgins 12
A McCafferty c J Eyers b H Walters 7
L Wood not out 14
T Batters b H Walters 10
S Peeters c J Brown b H Walters 0
T Godson not out 3
Extras (nb 3, w 1, b 5, lb 6) 15
Total 9-248 (Overs 80)
FOW: 2 (MR Begbie) 44 (C Roscholler) 53 (L Brady) 142 (R Simmonds) 195 (T Maple) 216 (AS McCafferty) 223 (HI Pyke) 237 (T Batters) 237 (S Peeters)
East Ballarat Bowling
J Brown 15-2-1-65
A Eddy 8-3-0-14
H Walters 12-3-6-32
L Hodgins 12-1-1-45
H Givvens 16.5-2-0-46
A Rodrigo 15.1-2-1-35
