Bacchus Marsh will be without up-and-coming star Will Cook who suffered a broken leg in the Cobras' practice match against Drysdale on Saturday.
Cook featured in seven senior games for Bacchus Marsh in 2022, playing eight under-19 matches and two reserve games.
His best senior outing last season was a 10-disposal performance against Melton South, in which he also laid six tackles.
Bacchus Marsh Football Netball Club released a statement on both Saturday and Sunday, following Cook's successful surgery.
"Our thoughts tonight are with Will Cook who sustained a horrible broken leg injury in our Senior Men's practice match against Drysdale," the statement read.
"Victoria and Shane Cook would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and to all medical staff who assisted Will on the field.
"Surgery was a success [Saturday] night with a titanium rod and pins inserted.
"A huge thank you to all who have sent messages of support to Will and the family and to those who assisted Will yesterday."
Bacchus Marsh returns to pre-season action on Saturday with a clash against Doutta Stars.
It will be the Cobras' second of three practice matches, with a final hit-out on April 1 against Colac.
Bacchus Marsh opens its 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League campaign against Sebastopol on April 15.
The Cobras have dealt with an ever-growing departures list over the off-season.
Former Henderson Medallist Dan Burton (Point Cook), Harrison King (Barwon Heads), Nick Stuhdlreier (Greenvale) and brother Ryley Stuhldreier (Barwon Heads) have all left Maddingley Park.
Jason Williams will lead the Cobras in 2023 following Tom German's departure.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.