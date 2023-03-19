WENDOUREE leads, but it's players won't be sleeping well this week after a stunning batting collapse late on day two left the door wide open for East Ballarat in the BCA First XI grand final.
The Red Caps did everything right across the weekend - until the final 30 minutes - taking a 104-run first innings lead, set-up by a brilliant century from Heath Pyke, his second ton in a BCA grand final.
That was until Sunday night, with the Red Caps batters falling in a confounding batting display, plummeting to 5-18 off 12 overs, a lead of 122 with only five wickets left.
East's Josh Brown was the chief destroyer, ripping the heart out of the top and middle order with 4-7 off his six overs. In that, there were four ducks, including the prized scalp of Pyke, who was unable to back up his first day heroics.
If Wendouree is to post a competitive target it will need someone to hang around as long as they can with Ryan Simmonds.
Simmonds watched all the wickets tumble from the other end and looms as the main stumbling block in East's way.
On Saturday, Pyke's masterful 105 was supported by Simmonds with 53 as the Red Caps reached 9-248 from their first innings of 80 overs.
In response, the in-form Harley Givvens gave the Hawks hope, but when he fell for a well-crafted 65 with the score at 122, the wheels fell off with the final six wickets falling for just 22.
East skipper Jacob Eyers said it was arguably the craziest period of cricket he had ever been a part of.
"You never give up even though we were a long way behind," he said. "We went in at the break and said 'there's still 160 overs to play plus the 12 tonight, let's just give it everything we've got. There was no doubt the momentum was with them but we came out with nothing to lose and everything to gain.
"For us it goes back to the Brown Hill game, we needed an outright to make finals and we got it. We just believe we can do it and never give up."
Eyers described the Wendouree bowlers as "outstanding" in the way they attacked his team on Sunday, with only Givvens able to make any sort of contribution to the total.
"If it wasn't for him, we would have been a lot further down than we were," he said.
Reality is, Wendouree is 5-122 which is still a good position, but a couple of early wickets is all the Hawks will need to be in the match.
Wendouree captain Matt Begbie said he always expected East to come back hard. "Hopefully the boys can dig in next week," he said. "Simo' is in good form. It's important give ourselves a good lead, back ourselves.
"Our bowling has stood up all year and all credit to the way we bowled, that was the positive out of the day, we'll back our boys in."
Wendouree First Innings
C Roscholler c J Eyers b H Walters 23
M Begbie b J Brown 0
R Simmonds c H Givvens b AD Rodrigo 53
L Brady c R Low b H Walters 6
H Pyke c H Ganley b H Walters 105
T Maple c J Eyers b L Hodgins 12
A McCafferty c J Eyers b H Walters 7
L Wood not out 14
T Batters b H Walters 10
S Peeters c J Brown b H Walters 0
T Godson not out 3
Extras (nb 3, w 1, b 5, lb 6) 15
Total 9-248 (Overs 80)
FOW: 2 (MR Begbie) 44 (C Roscholler) 53 (L Brady) 142 (R Simmonds) 195 (T Maple) 216 (AS McCafferty) 223 (HI Pyke) 237 (T Batters) 237 (S Peeters)
East Ballarat Bowling
J Brown 15-2-1-65, A Eddy 8-3-0-14, H Walters 12-3-6-32, L Hodgins 12-1-1-45, H Givvens 16.5-2-0-46, A Rodrigo 15.1-2-1-35
East Ballarat First innings
L Hodgins c HI Pyke b T Batters 0
H Givvens c C Roscholler b R Simmonds 65
H Ganley c HI Pyke b S Peeters 18
R Low c MR Begbie b T Godson 7
J Eyers c B Weatherson b R Simmonds 13
C Jerram c R Simmonds b B Weatherson 12
T Dixon not out 17
L Hodgson c T Batters b R Simmonds 1
J Brown run out (T Batters, HI Pyke) 0
H Walters b T Batters 1
A Rodrigo run out (L Wood, H Pyke) 3
Extras (nb 4, w 0, b 0, lb 3) 7
Total 144 (Overs 64.5)
FOW: 1 (L Hodgins) 38 (H Ganley) 69 (R Low) 96 (J Eyers) 122 (H Givvens) 122 (C Jerram) 135 (L Hodgson) 135 (J Brown) 138 (H Walters) 144 (AD Rodrigo)
Wendouree Bowling
A McCafferty 8-3-0-21, T Batters 11-3-2-26, S Peeters 7-0-1-26, T Godson 8-7-1-9, B Weatherson 17.5-4-1-33, R Simmonds 13-04-3-26
Wendouree Second Innings
C Roscholler lbw b A Eddy 5
M Begbie c A Eddy b J Brown 0
R Simmonds not out 6
L Brady c H Givvens b J Brown 0
H Pyke c J Eyers b J Brown 0
T Maple lbw b J Brown 0
L Wood not out 1
Extras (nb 1, w 0, b 5, lb 0) 6
Total 5-18 (Overs 12)
East Ballarat Bowling
