The Courier
BCA GRAND FINAL | Wendouree lead, but East well in the hunt after massive turnaround

Greg Gliddon
Greg Gliddon
Updated March 19 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:00pm
Hayden Walters was the pick of the East Ballarat bowlers with 6-32. Picture by Adam Trafford

WENDOUREE leads, but it's players won't be sleeping well this week after a stunning batting collapse late on day two left the door wide open for East Ballarat in the BCA First XI grand final.

