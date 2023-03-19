The Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls have fallen in their first Talent League match, losing to Geelong in Saturday's opening round clash.
The Rebels were efficient in front of goal, but the Falcons proved too strong in the 11-point defeat.
It was the first game at the helm for new coach Sally Riley, who leads the girls for their 2023 season.
"We converted pretty well but we still had plenty more chances to actually have a shot, we had a lot of ball inside our forward half," Riley said.
"Considering we haven't actually trained with goal posts, I was pretty happy with how close we came.
"We were pretty well organised and the girls were in it the whole game."
The two sides traded blows throughout the first half, with Lily Jordan booting the first goal of the Talent League season for the Rebels.
Jordan would go on to kick three majors in an impressive 16-disposal performance.
"Lily played really well, it was probably the best I've seen from her," Riley said.
"She was part of our squad last year and to see how far she's come over the last 12 months has been pretty impressive."
With scores level at half time, it was Geelong which struck first in the third quarter through Sara Howley.
Howley kicked her second goal 11 minutes later as the Falcons got out to a game-high 11-point lead.
Despite goals to Rebels duo Brook Ward and Molly Walton, the 11-point advantage proved too much as the Falcons finished on top in the 6.11 (47) to 6.2 (38) triumph.
Redan's Millie Lang enjoyed a team-high 28 disposal outing in her first game as a Rebel.
"I thought I went well, I fit into the team and it is a good group of girls so I'm happy to be here," Lang said.
"It is a very welcoming group and the atmosphere in the rooms before, during and after games is unbelievable."
The Rebels return home for an action-packed Saturday of Talent League football at Mars Stadium.
Round two sees the Rebels Girls host the Bendigo Pioneers at 11am, followed by the Boys' clash with Bendigo at 3.30pm.
The day will also feature both under-16 sides as Mars Stadium prepares for four Talent League matches in the one day.
