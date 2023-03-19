The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Jewish community celebrates restoration of beloved Ballarat synagogue

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 20 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 100 devout Jews travelled to the region to celebrate the completion of restoration works to the Ballarat synagogue. Pictures by Lachlan Bence.

Devout Jews from across Victoria have piled into Ballarat to celebrate the completion of restoration works on what is considered to be Australia's oldest operating synagogue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.