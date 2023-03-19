Devout Jews from across Victoria have piled into Ballarat to celebrate the completion of restoration works on what is considered to be Australia's oldest operating synagogue.
On Sunday, more than 100 people from Melbourne and even Canada, participated in a traditional Jewish ceremony led by St Kilda Hebrew Congregation Rabbi Hillel Nagel at the Ballarat Synagogue.
Ballarat Synagogue president John Abraham said despite dwindling Jewish numbers in the region it was pleasing to see such a great turnout at such a momentous occasion.
"This is a large crowd for us as our normal services only might get about 30 (people)," Mr Abraham said.
Restoration works, which were completed in November last year and involved an 18 month long process, were first prompted three years ago.
"We looked at it (the synagogue) and asked ourselves 'what do we need to do in the next 10 to 15 years to maintain it?' because it's an active synagogue and it's being used on a regular basis," Mr Abraham said.
"We then brought in a heritage architect who discovered there were some faults in either end of the building, which were added in 1881, so they had to be underpinned."
The restoration involved replastering of the heritage-listed building, removing of mould, painting both the outside and inside of the synagogue as well as re-rendering.
Mr Abraham said the work that was done had been fabulous.
"It's now looking like it would've 160 years ago," he said.
The upgrades, which amassed about $400,000, was funded through a combination of Heritage Victoria, the Jewish community and philanthropic trusts.
The Ballarat Synagogue first opened in 1861.
Jewish people first flocked to the region after the gold rush in 1851. A Jewish philanthropic society was then founded shortly after in 1857, which became affiliated with the Anglo-Jewish Association.
In 1859 there were a reported 347 male Jews in the town. This number then went down to about 10-15 families more than a century later in 1969.
Now only a handful of Jewish families remain in Ballarat.
Mr Abraham said despite many Jewish people who were once in Ballarat having moved to other parts of the country, the synagogue was still well and truly alive with a strong contingent of Jews from metro areas.
"There's a lot of people in Melbourne that have connections with Ballarat and they either had parents or great grandparents that were here in the 1880s so they come back occasionally and this was an occasion to be back," he said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
