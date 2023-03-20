The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball
News

Georgia Amoore's incredible year rolls into March Madness

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Amoore's Virginia Tech Hokies are one step closer to NCAA Tournament glory. Picture by Getty Images

Ballarat's Georgia Amoore is taking her Virginia Tech Hokies to new heights at the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.