Ballarat's Georgia Amoore leads Virginia Tech to NCAA Final Four

Updated March 28 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 3:45pm
Ballarat Miners export Georgia Amoore lifts the Seattle Regional Championship trophy following Virginia Tech's Elite Eight triumph over Ohio State University. Pictures by Getty Images
Georgia Amoore's incredible NCAA Tournament run has continued, with the Ballarat native leading her Virginia Tech Hokies into the Final Four for the first time in program history.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

