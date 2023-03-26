A 29-point outing against Tennessee from Ballarat's Georgia Amoore has seen Virginia Tech advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA 'March Madness' Tournament.
The Hokies, who escaped to an early 9-0 lead, led all night in the 73-64 triumph which sees Virginia Tech reach the Elite Eight for the first time in program history.
"We just wanted to win more than anything," Amoore said post-game.
"It means absolutely everything (to advance to the Elite Eight), it's huge for our school and it's huge for Coach Brooks."
Coach Kenny Brooks had high praise for the "phenomenal" Australian guard, who finished with 29 points, six rebounds and five assists.
"She's as good as anybody in the country, in my opinion," Brooks told ESPN.
"She's playing with the utmost confidence and she's been playing like this ever since we really started this big stretch (14 straight wins) and she's a big reason why we're here."
Tennesse trimmed an 18-point margin to just one point with six minutes remaining, but Amoore and her Hokies stood strong.
"They are just some incredible athletes," Amoore said on Tennessee's line-up.
"They're a good, good team and they caused us trouble but I'm glad that we pulled away."
Virginia Tech plays Ohio State University on Tuesday at noon, AEDT.
Ballarat's Georgia Amoore is taking her Virginia Tech Hokies to new heights at the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
The program, ranked first-overall in the Atlantic Coast Conference, advanced to the Sweet 16 following a 72-60 win over South Dakota State on Monday morning.
It followed a 58-33 first-round victory against Chattanooga for the Hokies.
Amoore was in awe of what the team had achieved following the South Dakota win.
"When we started this year, Sweet 16 was the goal, amongst an Atlantic Coast Conference championship, and I just think it's great that we've accomplished all of that," Amoore said.
"But the tournament and the job really isn't done, so I'm excited to get to Seattle and still play some games and keep moving."
The Loreto College graduate made an incredible seven three-pointers in the 12-point win, which happened to be played at Virginia Tech as a neutral venue.
"The stadium was literally shaking," Amoore said.
"It's not like they just filled the seats. It was really loud. It honestly makes a difference to the game with free throws and everything like that."
South Dakota State coach Aaron Johnston was full of praise for Amoore following their match-up.
"Georgia is exceptional, she just makes Virginia Tech go and does so much for them offensively and defensively," Johnston said.
"She's able to get up and pressure the ball and contain point guards so she is a big part of what they do."
Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech centre, and Amoore have become an unstoppable one-two punch this season.
Kitley spoke about what makes the pair so damaging after the victory.
"We know that we need to be outlets for each other. She gets pressured a lot of times and she needs a little break. Then sometimes if the pressure's on me, I know that she's going to be there moving to be open," Kitley said.
"That benefits both of us. The more we can make them pay for that, then the harder it will be to take us away."
The Hokies return to action on Sunday morning.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
