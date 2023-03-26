The Courier
Career-best night has Georgia Amoore's Hokies through to NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 26 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Georgia Amoore's Virginia Tech Hokies are one step closer to NCAA Tournament glory. Picture by Getty Images

A 29-point outing against Tennessee from Ballarat's Georgia Amoore has seen Virginia Tech advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA 'March Madness' Tournament.

Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

