A man and a woman have been taken to hospital with burns after a house fire on the Ballarat-Daylesford Road.
The alarm was raised at 6.38pm Sunday to a home close to the Newlyn Primary School
Paramedics said they assessed a man in his 50s for lower body burns and a woman in her 40s for upper body burns.
They also assessed a secondary-school-aged boy.
The man and woman were taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition.
The boy did not require emergency treatment or transport.
The CFA said the fire was under control within 10 minutes.
Volunteers from brigades including Creswick and Newlyn were called to the scene.
It was declared safe just after 7pm.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
