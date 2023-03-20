Despite being owed almost $123,000 in overdue fines, the Ballarat council is looking to abolish all late return fees for all its libraries in a bid to boost use by all residents.
The move, which is set to come into effect on July 1, was prompted by both a measure to remove financial barriers for community members in accessing library services as well as following neighbouring councils which have already implemented a fine free policy.
This includes the Goldfields libraries - encompassing Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat and Castlemaine libraries - which eradicated fines in July last year and Geelong libraries which removed fines in December 2021.
The decision would also be a cost-saving measure for the council, saving the city an average of $3.70 per overdue transaction.
In the March 22 council meeting agenda, it was highlighted from community engagement sessions which were held to develop the city's library strategy, fines had prevented many residents, particularly families and children, from re-entering libraries with some citing they were "too scared to go back because of the fines".
"When a parent or child has a fine, they generally stop visiting the library altogether, which in turn stops access to fundamental literacy resources for children in their early years and for older children, reduced access to study and school project material," the council meeting agenda noted.
"It is envisaged that by removing punitive measures such as fines for late return of library items will encourage a return of members and enhance the user experience when accessing the library service."
The total amount owing in overdue fines for Ballarat, Sebastopol, Wendouree, and the council's outreach service is $122,998. This amount contains historic fines including fines from the Central Highlands Regional Library prior to 2011.
Over the past five years, this figure has amassed to about 30 per cent of the fine's total at $36,310.
Prior to the pandemic, the Ballarat council collected a revenue between $25,000 and $30,000 per annum from fines from an average of 8000 library transactions.
This revenue, however, translates to a cost to library personnel of $3.70 per transaction.
"It takes anything from five to 15 minutes for staff to carry out each transaction. These resources would be better utilised to provide increased community engagement opportunities," the council meeting agenda wrote.
At present, all libraries within the region as well as the council's outreach services provide a week's grace period to return items.
However, after this time, fines are generated at $0.36 per day up to a maximum of $2.00 per item. If fines surpass $15 and over, users are then barred from using the library's collection services.
In preparing the city's 2023/24 draft budget, it has been proposed to remove all library service fines including historical fines on the library's system.
It has also been suggested by council officers in the month prior to the fines being stopped, which is likely to be in June, residents donate non-perishable food items as a gesture of goodwill for the Christmas in July appeal, using the Ballarat library as a collection point.
Of the city's 9698 library members, it is said fines impact almost a third of users.
Fines will still, however, remain in place for lost and damaged library materials.
The proposal, set to be decided at Wednesday's council meeting, aligns with the city's plan 2021-2025 goal 2 which seeks to make "Ballarat a healthy, connected, and inclusive community that supports and improve(s) community learning".
"To achieve this objective the library service is working on breaking down impediments experienced by the community by endeavouring to increase library visitation, participation, use and impact," the council meeting agenda wrote.
The council hopes removing fines will encourage a return of users to numbers experienced before COVID.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
