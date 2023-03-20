The Courier
Home/News/Council
Have Your Say

Ballarat council set to abolish late and overdue library fines

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat council is set to remove overdue fines for library materials from all libraries including the Ballarat Central Library, pictured here, in a move to attract more users. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Despite being owed almost $123,000 in overdue fines, the Ballarat council is looking to abolish all late return fees for all its libraries in a bid to boost use by all residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Malvika Hemanth

Malvika Hemanth

Journalist

Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.