Sebastopol has opened its 2023 campaign in style, recording a resounding 4-nil win over Westside Strikers on Saturday.
The club now sits on top of the State League 3 North-West table as it enters an exciting new era.
Manager Michael Busija said it was a "really positive" start to the season and his time back at the helm.
"I couldn't be much happier about it," Busija said.
"To walk away with a clean sheet is really important and it was really pleasing to turn our opportunities into four goals."
Stewart Maylett enjoyed a two-goal performance, finding the back of the net in consecutive minutes, while new recruits Ned Mitrovic and Pat Karras also contributed.
The Vikings boasted a three-goal advantage by half time.
"It was a really even tussle for the first 20 to 25 minutes," Busija said.
"Realistically the hard part of the game was done by half time, it was just about managing it and being ready for their response.
"We had chances to add a couple more goals but we couldn't capitalise."
Busija returned to the Vikings this season, with a handful of Ballarat City FC players joining him in making the move.
"It feels really good to get the first win of the season out of the way," he said.
"We can just focus on the next game now and we're not chasing that first win anymore.
"We're off and running and it is good reward for all the work the boys have put in over the off-season."
Those new recruits wasted no time in getting involved for the Vikings, with Dom Swinton and Jack Mirabella also donning Vikings colours on Saturday.
"The good thing about Ballarat football is that the players all know each other," Busija said.
"It means that even though putting this group of players together is new, they're all familiar with each other to a degree so it doesn't take too long to gel together."
While Westside is a freshly-promoted side in State League 3, Busija said it was crucial his side showed what it was capable of.
"All the other games across the division were pretty tight affairs so I think it certainly sends a message to the other teams that we are a good side," Busija said.
"Promoted sides are accidents waiting to happen early in the season because they've got nothing to lose and we don't know anything about them."
Sebastopol remains in Ballarat for round two, hosting Williamstown SC at 3pm on Saturday at St Georges Reserve.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
