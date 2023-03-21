How to make the most of our recycling | OPINION

The circular economy is gaining popularity in regional Australia as communities work to reduce waste and create a more sustainable future.
This new approach to economic development entails maximising resource utilisation, reducing waste, and establishing a closed-loop system in which waste is viewed as a valuable resource.
Businesses, governments, and communities across the country are embracing circular economy principles. This article will look at the advantages of circular economy practises, the challenges that regional Victoria faces, and examples of circular economy initiatives that are being implemented in regional Australia.
The circular economy has numerous advantages for regional Victoria. Communities can reduce their environmental impact and create economic opportunities by reducing waste and extending the life of resources.
The circular economy approach promotes waste reduction at the source. Changing the design of products to make them more durable, repairable, or reusable, reducing packaging, and implementing waste reduction strategies such as composting, and recycling can all contribute to this.
Communities can reduce the need for landfill sites, save money on waste management, and lower their carbon footprint by reducing waste.
Also, the circular economy provides opportunities for economic growth and job creation. Businesses can create new products and services, develop new markets, and reduce their reliance on virgin materials by keeping resources in use for longer periods of time.
This can help to build a more resilient local economy and reduce reliance on outside resources.
Moreover, the circular economy has significant environmental advantages. Communities can reduce their carbon footprint, conserve natural resources, and protect biodiversity by reducing waste and extending the life of resources.
This can contribute to a more sustainable future for regional Victoria while also protecting its unique natural environment.
While the circular economy has many advantages, it also has some drawbacks for regional areas. Regional areas frequently have limited resources, making it difficult to implement circular economy initiatives. This can include limited access to recycling facilities, insufficient funding for waste reduction programmes, and a skilled worker shortage.
Also, many regional areas in Victoria lack the infrastructure required to support circular economy initiatives. Inadequate transportation networks, limited access to energy, and limited access to water are examples of this.
As well, several people in rural areas are unaware of the circular economy concept and the benefits it can provide. This can make engaging the community and gaining support for circular economy initiatives difficult.
Despite the challenges that regional areas face, there are numerous examples of circular economy initiatives underway across the country.
A waste-to-energy plant has been built in New South Wales' Northern Rivers region to convert organic waste into electricity. Anaerobic digestion is used at the plant to break down food waste and produce biogas, which is then used to generate electricity. This initiative not only reduces waste but also provides the local community with a renewable source of energy.
Also, the Reusable Packaging Association of Australia works to promote the use of reusable packaging throughout the country. The organisation works with businesses to design, implement, and manage reusable packaging systems that reduce waste and save money.
Moreover, a community composting programme has been established in the regional town of Bellingen to reduce food waste and create compost for local gardens. Food waste from local businesses and households is collected and composted before being distributed to community gardens and farms.
When considering circular economy stories from around Australia, Victoria cannot be overlooked. The Victorian government has launched the 'Closing the Loop' initiative, which aims to develop an e-waste circular economy.
The initiative entails developing a closed-loop system for recycling and reusing e-waste to create new products, thereby reducing the need for virgin materials. The Victorian government has taken innovative steps toward a circular economy, such as prohibiting e-waste from landfills in Victoria beginning 1 July 2019; prohibiting light-weight plastic shopping bags beginning in 2019; increasing organic waste recovery by supporting expanded household collections, infrastructure investment, and market development; and, in the short term, strengthening recycling markets through the Recycling Industry Strategic Plan and the AUD $35 million Recycling Industry Reform package.
Furthermore, the Victorian government has identified five key benefits of implementing a circular economy: increasing the quality and volume of recycling and reuse of precious resources; reducing waste, landfill, and litter; lowering emissions and contributing to Victoria's net-zero emissions target by 2050; creating new jobs; and building a sustainable and thriving circular economy for a cleaner, greener Victoria.
The adoption of circular economy principles has the potential to greatly benefit regional Australia. The circular economy can help to reduce waste and promote sustainable practises in industries such as agriculture, mining, and forestry by keeping resources in use for as long as possible.
This can result in job creation, new markets for local businesses, and long-term development in rural areas. Creating a circular economy in regional Australia, on the other hand, will necessitate innovation, collaboration, and investment in infrastructure and technology to develop local recycling facilities, adopt renewable energy sources, and promote circular business models.
As a result, the government's attention and public awareness of the circular economy are critical.
Karishma Hanwellage Don, Research Fellow, Future Regions Research Centre, Federation University, Australia
