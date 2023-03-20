Crash at troubled roundabout in Ballarat East

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash at a troubled Ballarat East intersection.
The incident happened at the Fussell Street and Eureka Street roundabout just before 11.45am.
It's alleged one driver may have failed to give way, hitting a second vehicle on the passenger side.
Paramedics are still on scene, and Ambulance Victoria has been emailed for further information.
The intersection is currently only blocked on the southern side, near Barrys Lane and the Ballarat East Community Shed.
In 2022, the intersection was selected to receive $350,000 in roundabout upgrades from the federal Black Spot upgrade program.
A central island will be built, as well as a "separated" pedestrian and bicycle path.
Four crashes have been recorded at this intersection between 2015 and 2020, three of which involved bike riders, and traffic at the intersection is reportedly increasing.
