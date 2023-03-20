The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Kick Off

Ballarat City FC remaining upbeat following loss

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zac Francis will be a rising talent to watch at Ballarat City FC this season. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat City FC struck first, but it was Nunawading which came away with the three points in Saturday's NPL3 season opener.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.