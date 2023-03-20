Ballarat City FC struck first, but it was Nunawading which came away with the three points in Saturday's NPL3 season opener.
City FC suffered a 2-1 loss to Nunawading as manager Harry Bingham began his Ballarat campaign.
"You're always disappointed when you lose a game but we still had positives to take from the result," Bingham said.
"If I'm honest, Nunawading was slightly better but not by much.
"The game was swinging back and forth and it really could have gone either way."
It was new Japanese recruit Yushiro Shiomi who scored City FC's first goal of the 2023 season, breaking through in the 50th minute to clinch a 1-nil lead.
However, Nunawading quickly responded, adding goals in the 57th and 71st minute, with the latter coming from a penalty.
Young gun Zac Francis was already in mid-season form for Ballarat.
"Zac Francis stood up to every challenge and was probably the best player on the park," Bingham said.
"He played really well, he had a really strong performance."
Despite the result, Bingham lost no confidence in his new-look side.
"We're trying to cement ourselves and try and establish ourselves and we can build from this," he said.
"We're quite a good team to watch, we've got a few players still to join."
Ballarat City FC plays its first game at home in round two, hosting Geelong SC at 2pm on Sunday.
