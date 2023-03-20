The Courier
Ballarat road works: Dana Street closed for pedestrian upgrades

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Dana Street will be closed to build new pedestrian crossings this week. Picture by Adam Trafford

More road work has begun in the CBD, with new pedestrian crossings to be built on Dana Street.

