Ballarat council proposes new Environmentally Sustainable Design policy for residential and non residential properties

Malvika Hemanth
By Malvika Hemanth
March 22 2023 - 10:30am
Ballarat councillors are set to meet at the city's town hall, pictured here, to decide on whether to implement an environmentally sustainable design policy for new residential and non-residential developments as part of the planning permit process. Picture by Adam Trafford.

The Ballarat council is pushing to introduce new environmental measures for both residential and non-residential developments as part of the city's goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

