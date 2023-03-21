The Ballarat council is pushing to introduce new environmental measures for both residential and non-residential developments as part of the city's goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.
The move, spurred by Ballarat's involvement with the Council Alliance for Sustainable Built Environment Particular Provision proposal, would see the City adopt an interim alternate environmental guideline.
Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has yet to respond to the proposal of implementing a policy for assessing dwellings against Environmentally Sustainable Design principles into the Ballarat Planning Scheme, despite it being submitted in July last year.
These measures would impact both residential and non residential properties with each block depending on its size subject to different ESD requirements. The draft policy, however, notes subdivisions would be excluded from the guidelines.
In the March 22 council meeting agenda, it outlines for residential buildings with dwellings of two to nine lots and for a property used for accommodation purposes with a total floor area ranging between 100 and 1500 square-metres, a sustainable design assessment including the use of a built environment sustainability scorecard (BESS), a STORM (which is a tool developed by Melbourne Water to assess Water Sensitive Urban Design measures) or "other agreed method" would be needed as part of the planning permit process.
A BESS is used to evaluate the energy, water efficiency, thermal comfort and overall environmental performance of a property.
For residential developments with 10 or more dwellings and for accommodation properties which amass a total floor area of 1500 square-metres or greater, two sustainable assessments would be required including either a BESS, STORM, Green Star, model for urban stormwater improvement conceptualisation (MUSIC) or "other agreed method" and a Green Travel Plan.
A Green Travel Plan is designed to reduce the community's reliance on motor vehicles as well aid in minimising the negative ecological impacts of private transport through managing car parking demands associated with larger developments and improving transport opportunities for those without access to a car.
For non-residential properties with a total floor area between 300 and 1500 square-metres and for non-residential extensions between 300 and 1500 square-metres a BESS, STORM or "other agreed method" would be required.
IN THE NEWS
Similarly, for a non-residential property with a total floor area of more than 1500 square-metres and an extension of more than 1500 square-metres, two sustainable assessments would be required including either a BESS, STORM, Green Star, MUSIC or "other agreed method" and a Green Travel Plan.
A non-residential mixed-use development, however, would be subject to both residential and non-residential requirements which would be dependent on land use and total floor area.
Ballarat's proposed ESD thresholds have also been prompted by neighbouring councils, the City of Greater Bendigo and the City of Greater Geelong, who have introduced similar initiatives into their planning schemes.
Additionally, the workload which would be needed to create this policy have not yet been been factored into the council's 2023-2024 budget.
Councillors are set to decide on whether to adopt these thresholds at Wednesday's meeting.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.