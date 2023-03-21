In the March 22 council meeting agenda, it outlines for residential buildings with dwellings of two to nine lots and for a property used for accommodation purposes with a total floor area ranging between 100 and 1500 square-metres, a sustainable design assessment including the use of a built environment sustainability scorecard (BESS), a STORM (which is a tool developed by Melbourne Water to assess Water Sensitive Urban Design measures) or "other agreed method" would be needed as part of the planning permit process.