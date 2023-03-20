The Courier
A community village is helping teach life skills at St Patrick's Primary School Gordon

By Michelle Smith
March 20 2023 - 8:00pm
Bacchus Marsh Veterinary Centre vet Natalie Maher and son George in the veterinary clinic cubby of St Patrick's Primary School Gordon's new village community playground. Picture by Kate Healy

A new village community playground is helping Gordon children understand what it takes to build community - and letting them use their imaginations to have some fun.

