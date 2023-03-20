A new village community playground is helping Gordon children understand what it takes to build community - and letting them use their imaginations to have some fun.
St Patrick's Primary School in Gordon has opened a village of three cubby houses - a police station, a vet and a general store - with school parents who work each of the jobs represented.
Senior Constable Luke Nolan, father of prep student Lily, opened the police station while Gordon General Store owner Hieu (Huey) Tran opened the general store cubby with his children Michael and Angela.
Former student and school captain Natalie Maher, mother of prep student George and a vet at Bacchus March Veterinary Clinic, cut the ribbon to open the vet cubby.
"We are always keen on children having experimental and imaginative play outside and we need to give them the opportunity and resources to do that," said St Patrick's Primary School principal Paul McDowell.
The children chose the themes for the cubby houses, and the playground also includes a sandpit, magnetic white board, and blackboards.
The theme of the playground project was 'let your imagination fly'.
"There's no boundary to what play can be. It's about letting your imagination grow," Mr McDowell said. "It changes every day, every break, as we keep adding more resources to each of the cubbies."
Ms Maher donated some supplies for students to use in their play while pretending to be vets.
Children also created posters of what they might expect to be in each building, which have been put up on the walls including a poster of doughnuts in the police station.
"We always talk about that concept that play is with other people and in the village environment you are playing with others and it's an extension of our Gordon community," Mr McDowell said.
"The children are a community here in a larger sense, and playing together outside of here in football, sporting and other groups.
"A village and a community play and work together rather than having individual components - it's about the collective."
Moorabool Wind Farm operators Goldwind supplied funding for the project.
Mr McDowell said with the active play space now complete, a passive space would be created for children when they want some quiet time away from the bustle of the playground.
