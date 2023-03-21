Ride2School Day is always a big event at Bungaree Primary School where there's a year-round focus on cycling and getting outdoors.
"We are definitely a cycling community here. Learning and wellbeing is what we do here and when they can come together it's magic in motion," said principal Catherine Barnes.
Ms Barnes, who is an accredited bicycle education teacher and has been for "longer than I remember" loves seeing children get out and about on two wheels.
The whole of Bungaree Primary School are ready for National Ride2School Day on Friday and expect a few parents will join in the ride as well.
"Children come from all different areas of the district and we all meet up and leave together," Ms Barnes said.
Once at school they will enjoy a hearty breakfast before starting the school day.
Ms Barnes said riding to school was a great start to the day for students.
"They love riding to school. It keeps them fit and healthy and they come to school energised with pink in their cheeks, ready to learn and in a great mindset for the rest of the day.
"The social aspect of riding I enjoy with the children, getting everyone together to do something for the love of it."
Students did a practice ride to school last week, and have been completing bicycle education at school.
"As a result of teaching children bike ed and doing National Ride2School Day we do get an uptake of children riding their bikes to school through our community. It saves parents, and they have the road safety skills, developing skill and confidence and understanding," she said.
"And it helps their parents with school drop-off and pick-up which can be tricky."
With more students riding their bikes to school, Bungaree is also looking to upgrade a bike parking area for students during the school day.
Bungaree pupils will be among more than 350,000 students across Australia to ride, walk, scoot and skate on National Ride2School Day, which works to help children get their 60 minutes of daily exercise by riding a bike, or being otherwise active, on their way to school.
"Riding to school can help students perform better in the classroom. Students who actively travel to school are more awake and alert. Their concentration levels and understanding of content improves," said Bicycle Network chief executive Alison McCormack.
National Ride2School Day last year saw 911 schools and more than 370,000 students take part.
