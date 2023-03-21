The Courier
Bungaree Primary School hits the road for National Ride2School Day

March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
Bungaree Primary School pupils including James (left) and Zac get in some practice before National Ride2School Day on Friday. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ride2School Day is always a big event at Bungaree Primary School where there's a year-round focus on cycling and getting outdoors.

