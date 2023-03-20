The Courier
Ballarat Stroke Support Centre to close on June 30 unless more funding is forthcoming

By Michelle Smith
March 21 2023 - 4:00am
Stroke survivor Tim Boder fears disconnection and isolation will result if Ballarat Stroke Support Centre does not receive new funding. Picture by Adam Trafford

Stroke survivor Tim Broder is back behind the wheel and enjoying a new volunteer job at Ballarat Fish Hatchery thanks to support from the Stroke Association of Victoria and its Ballarat's Stroke Support Centre.

