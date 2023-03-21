The Courier
Ballarat Highlanders, Grow team up for action-packed Charity Sevens event

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 21 2023 - 2:00pm
Ballarat Highlanders players Dennis Roeser, Lachlan Van Der Linden and Jone Modreyawa. Pictures by Luke Hemer

The Ballarat Highlanders and Grow Ballarat have teamed up for the 2023 Ballarat Charity Sevens, which will bring high-quality Rugby sevens action to Doug Dean Reserve on Saturday.

