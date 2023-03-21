Redan and Delacombe residents can expect to see work underway to improve several walking trails in the region's south as early as this year.
As part of the Ballarat council's Trails and Connections project, which seeks to provide "better connections for active transport", a trail along Sutton Street from Victoria Park to Morshead Park; a connection via Whitelaw Avenue to Doug Dean Reserve and a loop trail along Rubicon Street, Pleasant Street and Bell Street around Morshead Park will be delivered.
According to a council media release, benefits from the project touted to include "safer and accessible shared path connections for walking, cycling and running"; increased "opportunities for active and passive recreation to further achieve positive health outcomes" and "improved tree canopy and improved biodiversity between open space areas".
The initiative is also set to encompass the planting of more than 150 trees, more than 200 plants as well as improved accessibility to bus stops and additional seating at nine separate locations.
Raised pedestrian crossings are also aimed to be constructed where possible at intersections along the routes to create safer road crossings.
Phase one of the project, which will create the path between Victoria Park, to Morshead Park and Doug Dean Reserve, is anticipated to start by the middle of this year.
"The stage one connection will total approximately one kilometre and will provide safe access to the open spaces," the media release wrote.
"(The) stage two connection will be a path from Whitelaw Avenue to Doug Dean Reserve.
"The third stage will be a gravel loop trail around Morshead Park."
For more information visit the City of Ballarat's MySay website.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
