Ballarat's summer information series Twilight Talks has been hailed a success following a strong turn out from community members new and old.
Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute vice-president and talks coordinator Prue Bentley said it was great to see everyone engaging in conversations and was glad to see new residents attending.
"We were delighted with the response," Ms Bentley said.
Some discussions garnered crowds of 100 people and there were some talk regulars who attended all five evenings in the series.
Ms Bentley said the wide range of topics and speakers were a highlight of the series and something they would consider as they planned for the next set of talks.
She said the BMI group intended to run another set leading into the Ballarat Heritage Festival.
This set of talks will be centered around historical themes. "We are looking to do a range of different topics within that," Ms Bentley said.
She said the team was always looking to engage with a wide range of demographics and would discuss different ways to achieve this.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
