The Courier
Daylesford man faces Ballarat Magistrates' Court after VIPER Taskforce search finds guns, drugs

Ellie Mitchell
Ellie Mitchell
March 21 2023 - 4:30am
Ballarat Magistrates' Court. File photo.

A single-father has been sentenced to community service work after he was found with weapons and drugs in the Daylesford home he shared with his five-year-old son.

