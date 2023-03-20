A single-father has been sentenced to community service work after he was found with weapons and drugs in the Daylesford home he shared with his five-year-old son.
Nicolce Josevski, 46, was sentenced in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday after Victoria Police's Taskforce VIPER executed a search warrant on his home in December.
The VIPER Taskforce focuses on criminal activities of groups such as outlaw motorcycle gangs, organised crime networks and street gangs.
Josevski's defence counsel Adrian Paull said the five cannabis plants and various "green vegetable matter" found at the 7.5-acre property were for the accused man's personal use to treat anxiety and depression.
"He's been dealing with issues relating to the break-up of his relationship ... he is the full-time carer of his five-year-son," Mr Paull told the court.
"He had a significant drug issue that has diminished and his [focus] is now the care of his child.
"Mr Josevski instructs over the past few months he has obtained a script for medical cannabis ... he's taken steps to legalise his use of that substance.
"He's doing his best to keep himself ... out of trouble.
"There does appear to be any malicious intent."
Police gained entry to the home at about 9.35am.
In addition to the cannabis, authorities found a small amount of magic mushrooms, a .71 calibre air rifle leaning against a cabinet, ammunition and a butterfly knife.
When Josevski arrived home at about 11.05am, responding to a phone call from police, he alerted authorities to a .22 calibre bolt action rifle that was "behind some boxes" above the cabinet.
Further investigation determined the air rifle to have been stolen and the bolt action rifle to be unregistered.
Josevski told police in an interview following his arrest that the guns belonged to an acquaintance, 'Kurt', who had died.
"They were left at my place so pretty much stayed there until tomorrow, tomorrow and unfortunately it comes up to this date now ... I don't want to be responsible for a situation like this but here we are," he told police.
"When Kurt passed, I thought, 'I've got to get rid of them', but just kept putting it off until tomorrow."
When asked if he had used the gun, Josevski told authorities he had used them to try to shoot rabbits.
Explaining the butterfly knife, Josevski said he bought the weapon at a Sunday market in Daylesford for about $10: "I thought it was OK because they were selling it freely ... I thought it would be fun to have."
Mr Paull asked the court to consider a financial penalty.
But police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher said the matter was too serious.
"Multiple firearms stored incorrectly, with children in the house, the recipe for disaster is fairly high," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
"It's conceded the issue with the drugs are for personal use ... with the combination of firearms and drugs the prosecution would say a corrections order is in range."
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz ultimately agreed.
"You knew you should've handed them in," the Magistrate told the accused.
"When I sentence you I have to send a message to other people in the community to deter them from keeping firearms.
"These weapons have got to be handed in because they can get stolen ... I've got to think about the protection of the community."
Josevski was convicted and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service work under a 12 months community corrections order.
