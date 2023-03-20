At a time when boosting accommodation is in the spotlight for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, developers claim long delays in planning are deterring key projects to develop CBD beds.
Illan Samuel, managing director of Samuel Property, said he pulled out of a potential hotel development in Lydiard Street because of extended delays and unclear outcomes when meeting with the City of Ballarat council.
Mr Samuel said Ballarat was seen as a unique opportunity for some developers because it was more than a vacation location and residents lived and worked here full-time.
But delays meant his property would not be finished in time for the Commonwealth Games.
Along with the impending games, a limited offering of hotels within walking distance of important amenities, like the train station, made a property on Lydiard Street North an attractive location for potential hotel or a short-term lease.
Mr Samuel said significant delays with council as well as a disconnect between heritage and planning advisor opinions made it difficult to come to a clear consensus on what could be achievable.
He said other work in regional councils had taken much less time to talk through.
The 2026 Commonwealth Games have put extra focus on housing needs in Ballarat.
Alongside this event, city planners continue to grapple with balancing housing needs for subdivisions and infill that allow smaller one or two-bedroom homes or apartments, projects often met with opposition in the application stage.
In response to Mr Samuel, council's director of development and growth Natalie Robertson said in a statement the City was struggling to "attract and retain" planning staff.
"We continue to look for diverse ways to ... improve our position within the recruitment market."
More developments are in early stages, a six-storey hotel in Doveton Street was approved almost a year ago by council, but construction is yet to begin.
Another developer is looking to build a seven-storey resident building on Mair Street which has been touted for a variety of hospitality, retail, hotel, leisure and workplace uses.
Mr Samuel said developers were looking to Ballarat to capitalise on the Commonwealth Games and the City needed these kinds of people to push projects forward.
"I think a lot of developers have been sort of a bit gun shy," he said.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
