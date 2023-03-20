AS MINIMUM driving hours for learners getting behind the wheel are put in the spotlight, frontline welfare workers say Ballarat is far from immune to the barriers this can cause.
Varying mandates across state and territories to getting a driver's licence are proving to be a major barrier to employment for young people from disadvantaged families.
Federal Labor MP Julian Hill, who is chairman for a committee looking into the issue, has spoken up in national media claiming the existing structure across the nation has been "untenable".
Mr Hill has been concerned many young people were simply giving up on trying to get a licence until they were old enough for this to be wavered - in Victoria this is at age 21.
The Ballarat Foundation community impact manager Stacey Oliver said the foundation and its partner agencies did see some young people delay going for a licence simply because it was too hard to chalk up the minimum required hours.
At the same time, The Ballarat Foundation was working to expand the TAC L2P program, which it runs in this region. The program has been taking in young people from the Buninyong, Ballan and Hepburn regions.
Ms Oliver said the foundation was funded to take 113 learners and able to offer about 100 young drivers extra support each month from about 90 volunteer mentors. This still left 84 on the program's existing wait list.
"L2P is not just about getting the hours. The program encourages safe driving. Research has shown 120 hours is important and our mentors share that safety message as well," Ms Oliver said.
"...Our program is reliant on volunteer mentors. It goes beyond supervising driving.
"The L2P program has shown it offers a positive adult role model in someone's life. While sitting sitting next to each other in the car, not looking at each other, can be more comfortable for young people to have conversations with a mentor."
The general criteria for learner drivers to join the program is anyone aged 16 to 21 who does not have access to a suitable driver or vehicle.
Ms Oliver said the levels of disadvantage could vary from those in out-of-home care or single parent families to parents who may have difficulty driving due to personal circumstances.
There are 58 TAC L2P programs across the state, including in more remote areas across the Wimmera and Mildura.
Ms Oliver said young people were always grateful to volunteers. She shared the story of one reluctant driver, who was encouraged to give the program a go after their brother's positive experience in Ballarat's L2P program.
For details to volunteer, email L2P@theballaratfoundation.org.au
