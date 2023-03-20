The Courier
Ballarat not immune to learner driver barrier

Melanie Whelan
Melanie Whelan
Updated March 20 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 6:30pm
L2P volunteer mentor Malcolm Mackinlay and Buninyong community bank direcor Debbie Rybicki help expand the learner driver program into Buninyong last year. Picture by Adam Trafford

AS MINIMUM driving hours for learners getting behind the wheel are put in the spotlight, frontline welfare workers say Ballarat is far from immune to the barriers this can cause.

