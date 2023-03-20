A magistrate has questioned why a mother did not prompt her learner driver daughter to stop after she rear-ended another car on an evening drive.
"What's interesting here is you have an adult accompanying [the accused] who does know the road rules," Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz told the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
"It should be noted the accompanying adult driver ... they should have perhaps known the rules."
On the evening of March 23 last year, the 21-year-old daughter was driving in the family's Ford Falcon supervised by her mother, who has a full licence, when she collided with another driver, in a Toyota Kluger, at a roundabout on Cuthberts Road in Alfredton.
The court heard the mother and daughter drove for about three minutes with the driver following and signalling the Ford to pull over before they came to a stop.
When police arrived, the 21-year-old told authorities: "I couldn't see any damage so I kept driving and you don't know whose driving in the [Toyota]."
The Toyota had minor damage to its rear bumper as a result of the crash.
For the lack of L-Plates, the driver told police "it was late" and she didn't think "it would be an issue".
By June 2022, the 21-year-old had lost her licence on demerit points for other driving matters.
The driver, who The Courier has chosen not to name as she avoided conviction, pleaded guilty to charges of failing to stop, failing to give name and address after an accident as soon as possible, careless driving and driving without L-Plates displayed.
"He was yelling at us and we did know what he was going to do," the accused, who represented herself, told the court.
The mother did not attend.
Ms Mykytowycz said she accepted that the incident occurred at night and the two women may not have felt safe to exit the Ford.
"To your credit you did stop eventually and police came," the Magistrate said.
"I'm hoping when you get your licence back this sequence of events ... is one where you can take a step back and start driving more lawfully."
The accused was required to make a 12-month promise of good behaviour to the court and to take a road trauma awareness seminar.
