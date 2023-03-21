The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

V/Line price cap to be introduced on March 31

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From March 31, V/Line's daily travel fare will be capped at $9.20. File picture

UPDATE, 2.15pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.