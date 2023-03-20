The Courier
V/Line price cap to be introduced on March 31

By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:20am, first published 7:00am
From March 31, V/Line's daily travel fare will be capped at $9.20. File picture

Cheaper flat fares on V/line trains are only ten days away but the question remains whether the upsurge in popularity puts pressure on capacity.

