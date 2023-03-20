With a new conductor and an exhilarating programme the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra made an excellent start to the 2023 concert season in the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts on Sunday.
There was enthusiasm in the performance but also great control and understanding of the direction of the music. Principal conductor Jenny Going shaped the music with skill and confidence.
The overture to Humperdinck's opera Hansel and Gretel displayed all the colour and breadth of this large orchestral style while the composer's link to theatre, especially Wagner's music, was evident in this dramatic performance.
Similarly, John Williams' music for the film Jurassic Park filled the auditorium with power and clarity, aided by the large brass section. Importantly, the balance of instruments and the various textures of sound were well sorted so that melodies were clear and accompaniments understood as the broad range of dynamics evolved.
Schubert's Unfinished Symphony provided a diversion from the frenetic activity of the theatrical works. With the brass section taking a lesser role the refinement and elegance of the classical style shone through, particularly with the low strings and woodwinds.
The finale was a rousing performance of the Bacchanale, from Saint-Saens' opera Samson and Delilah, where both the dance character and biblical exoticism were maintained throughout. Overall, the concert was a tribute to the members of the orchestra and the guiding hand of the new conductor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.