Woman taken to hospital after Wendouree rescue

Gabrielle Hodson
Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:58am, first published 8:43am
File image.

A woman in her late teens has been taken to hospital after a two-car accident in Wendouree

