A woman in her late teens has been taken to hospital after a two-car accident in Wendouree
The crash happened on Norman Street - between Gillies and Lake streets at 8.55pm Monday.
Ballarat CFA used a specialist rescue truck and cutting tools to free the trapped woman.
Ambulance Victoria said she was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base Hospital) in a stable condition with lower body pain.
IN THE NEWS
Firefighters were called in from the Wendouree and Ballarat brigades as well as Ballarat City (FRV station 67).
The incident was declared under control by 9.06pm.
The scene was later handed over to police.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.