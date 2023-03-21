The Courier
Man gets sentence after being found with weapons

By Alex Dalziel
March 21 2023
Man arrested carrying multiple knives, two baseball bats and a bullet

A Ballarat man has been given extra prison time after attempting to run off from police while being arrested and carrying several prohibited weapons.

