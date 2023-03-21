Man arrested carrying multiple knives, two baseball bats and a bullet

A Ballarat man has been given extra prison time after attempting to run off from police while being arrested and carrying several prohibited weapons.
Corey Donnelly, 29, appeared via video link from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to charges of carrying prohibited weapons and resisting arrest.
The court heard at 7.45am on March 6, 2023, Donnelly had a verbal altercation with a woman on a footpath outside of a Soldiers Hill address.
Police were called to the scene and spoke to Donnelly - believing he had committing an offence against the Family Violence Act.
Donnelly provided a false name to the officers at the scene, who were unable to confirm his identity in the police database.
When the officers attempted to handcuff Donnelly he attempted to run, but slipped soon after and was grabbed by the officers.
After searching Donnelly police found 10.9g of cannabis seeds in a brown paper bag, a 30cm kitchen knife, a 20cm folding knife, an aluminum baseball bat, a timber baseball bat and a .22 bullet.
IN THE NEWS
The officers also later found a 5cm double-edged knife in one of Donnelly's front pockets.
Donnelly was taken to the Ballarat Police Station, where he made full admissions to the offending and told police he had the cannabis seeds as he was 'sick of paying for it'.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann imposed a combination sentence of six months prison time and a 12 month community corrections order.
Donnelly was also fined $1500 and had to pay $131 in statutory fees.
Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.
