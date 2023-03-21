Ballarat Football League premiership player Jarryd Graham has joined CHFL reigning premier Gordon.
The experienced Graham is among three late recruits for the Eagles - the first newcomers announced by Gordon in the off-season.
Graham is much travelled as a footballer since moving through North Ballarat junior ranks and going on to play with North Ballarat Rebels in the TAC Cup, North Ballarat Roosters in the VFL and in North Ballarat City's 2014 premiership side in the BFL.
He last played with North City in 2016, when he also represented the BFL in the AFL Victoria Country Championships.
Graham, 30, played a handful of games with hometown club Ballan in 2017 before moving to Queensland to play with University Hawks in AFL Townsville.
He had the next two years with Labrador in the AFL Queensland competition and Burleigh in 2021 before being part of a Horsham District Football Netball League premiership with Rupanyup last season.
Graham will link up with good mate Mick Nolan at Gordon, where coach Adam Toohey says Graham will slot into the midfield.
Graham, who also offers leadership skills, is joined by former Point Cook star Jessi Lampi and young mid/forward Frank Violi at the Eagles.
Lampi, 27, is another midfielder who has spent most of career with Point Cook in the Western Region league, being best on ground in a 2018 division two premiership side and club best and fairest in the same season.
He has spent the past two years at Macorna in the Golden Rovers league and Maiden Gully-YCW in the Loddon Valley league.
Other than a handful of games with East Sunbury in 2021, Violi has played all his career with Nyah Nyah West United in the Central Murray league.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
