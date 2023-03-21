The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL
News

CHFL premier Gordon signs three late recruits

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated March 21 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarryd Graham

Ballarat Football League premiership player Jarryd Graham has joined CHFL reigning premier Gordon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.