Wendouree man charged with assaulting police in Ballarat's CBD

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 21 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Video has emerged of the arrest of a man at Ballarat's Little Bridge Street bus stop, with onlookers and police verbally clashing as he was taken into custody.

