Video has emerged of the arrest of a man at Ballarat's Little Bridge Street bus stop, with onlookers and police verbally clashing as he was taken into custody.
The fracas erupted at 3.15pm on Monday and was caught on video and posted to social media by onlookers.
The video, posted to a public Facebook group, shows officers demanding the man place his hands behind his back, before forcing him up against a fence.
They are then seen forcing the man to the ground despite onlookers claiming the man "didn't do anything".
The Courier has edited and published a small portion of the video that was originally posted on social media.
Two youths aged 17 and 22 - and a 19-year-old woman - were arrested after what police described as "an alleged incident at a bus exchange".
A 22-year-old from Wendouree has been charged with assaulting police, shoplifting and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Police said he was due to appear in Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
The younger male from Winter Valley will be summoned to appear at court for threatening to assault an emergency worker, as well as possessing cannabis.
The woman - from the Gippsland town of Warragul - has been issued a penalty notice for using offensive language in public.
Ambulance Victoria was not called to the incident.
It is the latest in a long history of anti-social behaviour in Little Bridge Street and Bridge Mall, upsetting traders, shoppers and commuters alike.
