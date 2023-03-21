TOASTIE aficionado Tim Bone is prepared to stand across the tennis net from Wimbledon singles contender Zoe Hives if it means helping youth mental health.
Mr Bone has stepped up as an ambassador to grassroots charity Hand in Hand, which is rallying to support mental health in schools in partnership with Jules and Guy Sebastian's The Sebastian Foundation.
Part of this means stepping out across from Ms Hives in Open Day at Tennis Ballarat in Sebastopol next week to raise money for the cause.
"Mental health is something I'm pretty passionate about. I've experienced terrible anxiety - more as an adult - and this is about a targeted program in Ballarat schools to help build mental health when kids are younger," Mr Bone said.
Hand in Hand is the collaboration of The Playground Gym, PilatesFit Plus and Tennis Ballarat. Staff from all three Ballarat businesses wanted to help make a difference to young people in this region, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 lockdowns.
They are channelling their efforts into raising $250,000 to bring the Open Parachute Program to Ballarat schools in a bid to help more than 8,300 children. The program offers schools a peer-based learning approach for improving mental; health strategies and awareness.
Mr Bone said getting involved was a "no brainer" for him.
Before his time as a MasterChef contestant, Mr Bone worked at Yuille Park Community College. He was keen to find ways to keep supporting young people across the region as best he could.
This has included an ambassador role for Keely's Cause, a charity launched by Ballan-based teenager to deliver iPads to children diagnosed with autism or an intellectual disability who might get lost in the education system.
Mr Bone now joins the likes of Ballarat artist Tahlia Stanton, PowerFM breakfast duo Jack and LJ and two-time Paralympic Games wheelchair rugby gold medallist Josh Hose as ambassadors for Hand in Hand.
As part of Open Day, Mr Bone has already agreed to help offer a few cooking tips to LJ as part of a cooking demonstration to help her in the kitchen.
The Day will also feature free court use, Pilates and yoga, a sausage sizzle and plenty of children's activities.
Hand in Hand is also preparing to host a black tie gala ball in late May and a 24-hour fitness fundraiser by mid-year.
The Sebastian Foundation's Open Parachute program is based on research from Macquarie University.
More than 250,000 students across the country have been involved in the program.
Open Day is at Tennis Ballarat's indoor centre on April 2 from 10am to 3pm.
