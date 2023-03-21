The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

Bottle shop application before City of Ballarat on Norman Street Wendouree

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Street view of 1007-1009 Norman Street where a planning application for a drive-through shop has been applied for. Picture Adam Trafford.

Another drive-through location could be on the way for Ballarat if council approve a new planning application.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.