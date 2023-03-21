Another drive-through location could be on the way for Ballarat if council approve a new planning application.
The existing car wash facility at 1007-1009 Norman Street could be replaced by a bottle shop.
The property, if approved, would sit next to the petrol station called Octane Wendouree and be in close proximity to the Ballarat Sport and Events Centre - also known as Selkirk Stadium, according to documents submitted to the City of Ballarat.
The proposal outlines most of the Thirsty Camel customers will be drive-through, simply stopping at the front of the store.
For the customers who wish to spend more time browsing, there are parking spaces on Norman Street and Browns Parade.
One person is expected to be working at a time and one car parking space will be provided.
The planning documents, put together by iPlanning, explain the lone worker will be "trained [to manage] any noise issues that may arise".
According to the planning documents, there are no licensed venues within 100 metres.
Within 500 metres, there are two liquor licences in operation at BSEC and Lake Wendouree Football and Netball Club, dependent on games played.
No additional driveways will need to be created on Norman Street but another exit will be created on Browns Parade.
If approved, the Thirsty Camel is expected to be open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 10pm.
Sunday will be a delayed 10am start. Different operating hours have been proposed for Anzac Day, with closures on Good Friday and Christmas Day.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
