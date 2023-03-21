Scathing responses about Ballarat's bus network have been made public as the council continues its network review survey.
The survey, launched by the City of Ballarat last week, calls upon Ballarat commuters to let their thoughts be known about the city's bus system - focusing on shortcomings around the network's "spoke-and-hub" model.
This follows a series of reports by The Courier which highlighted the dysfunction of a system that has been waiting for a review for almost five years and has left commuters with little option but to use their cars.
The survey comes as part of the City of Ballarat's advocacy around the bus network, which is administered by state government body Public Transport Victoria.
Out of the responses released so far, it seems there is a consensus of commuters calling for a review of current bus routes and frequency of bus services.
"Overall, it's not attractive to use the system unless you really have to and don't have any alternatives at all. I really feel for those who must use the service - younger, older, people on low incomes without a car, people with disabilities," one respondent from Lucas said in the survey.
"This idea of running every bus through the town centre is so antiquated. We need transport that links places together not just filter you to the centre to go back out again," a Ballarat North resident said.
"Irregular bus services that only go via the train station make it unfeasible for me or my partner to use the bus for travel to work or appointments," a Smythes Creek resident said.
The Courier contacted Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll's office, who was not able to respond before publication.
However, in an earlier visit to Ballarat, Premier Daniel Andrews said the state government was "constantly" reviewing Victoria's bus transit system, hinting at a potential inclusion in May's state budget.
"We constantly review bus schedules, timetables and how many services we run, whether we can better connect between different modes of transport, bus or train," Mr Andrews said
"We have a budget every year, we made some election commitments around transport - we will honour all of those. The first step towards that will be in May in the state budget.
"I know we have added some additional night-time services, which I think have been welcomed, but beyond that I have no bus announcements to make today, other than that review is not a set and forget, or you do it and come back five years later."
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson has been actively campaigning for a review of Ballarat's bus network in a similar way to a review being held in Mildura, which began in late 2022.
Cr Hudson's advocacy involved filming himself taking the bus from his home in Winter Valley to a fictional appointment at Stockland Wendouree, to see the challenges daily suburban bus users had to contend with.
"It was a real eye-opener in terms of frustration, having to go into the city and back out again, and what a colossal waste of time it can be for everyday people," he said.
The last major review of Ballarat's bus network was in 2017, which replaced 19 of the city's previous bus routes with 15 new routes.
The new routes were criticized for an overreliance on transiting through and out of the Ballarat station precinct.
In 2018, The Courier was told by then PTV chief executive officer Jeroen Weimar, Ballarat was in line for a network review once other projects in the city were completed.
To fill out the survey, visit the City of Ballarat website at ballarat.vic.gov.au.
