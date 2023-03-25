A SUGGESTION to add a bit more of a twinkle to Creswick has become an illumination passion project for electrician Gary Miles, who is tasked with Light Up for CresFest.
Since Christmas, Mr Miles has been "tinkering" with different ways to create visual interest at night as the township prepares for its biggest party of the year.
A projection on the walls of the Old Gold Bank is set to have a scanner effect, a canopy of lights strung up will help turn Creswick Primary School into a camp ground wonderlight, while trees along the main street will have nocturnal pops of colour.
This is not to mention the spinning, installation spectacle Mr Miles has been refining for the central rotunda in town.
"If it works, the whole idea is really lighting up the town a bit," Mr Miles said. "Creswick has some lovely buildings and we will see how it goes.
"You have to push hard to get an event like CresFest going, then build on the initial momentum. I'm happy to help out and see how this all goes."
Creswick is preparing to host its second folk and roots music festival with a packed three-day program, including national and international artists mixed in with local talent, from March 31.
RELATED COVERAGE
Concerts, musical workshops and street performances will sound out across the town with artists also put in the spotlight to explore their works in Courthouse Conversations.
Ms Miles hoped his work would add to the festival atmosphere.
His experience in the field has tended to be more practical, fixing in garden lighting for places such as Creswick's RACV Goldfields resort and its fairways.
Mr Miles said the seemingly simple effects had to be just right and, with a "tiny budget", he was keen to start with what he knew would work, rather than going too big early.
Unlike the White Night phenomenon that made Ballarat's main streets and historic building a spectacle, or the Winter Wonderlights of Sovereign Hill, this is a much smaller scale and demands creativity from Mr Miles to make it work.
Projectors, timers, batteries and installations must all be safety compliant and predominantly hidden because CresFest did not have the luxury of big security teams manning every site. Besides, Mr Miles does not want projector bodies to detract from the street art.
Mr Miles has completed a few trials and, with his wife's advice on aspects to fix, said he was constantly surprised by what could work.
He looked forward to seeing his town and its beautiful surrounds put in his spotlights and hoped visitors would enjoy lingering a little longer when darkness fell.
CresFest runs from March 31 to April 2. Details: cresfest.com.au.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.