Ballarat firefighters scale silos to practice high-angle rescues

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 21 2023 - 6:30pm
Leading firefighter Adam Gregor of Lucas FRV station 68 rescues Matt Wilson of Ballarat City FRV station 67, in an exercise at Boortmalt in Delacombe. Picture by Adam Trafford.

A Delacombe malting factory has lent its silos to Fire Rescue Victoria (RFV) firefighters training in high-angle rescue.

