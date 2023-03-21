A Delacombe malting factory has lent its silos to Fire Rescue Victoria (RFV) firefighters training in high-angle rescue.
A dozen firefighting students and 19 existing personnel from Ballarat City, Lucas and Warrnambool dangled 10 metres over silos on Tuesday, to rescue instructors who acted as injured patients.
The training day at Boortmalt in Williamson Street was part of a four-day skills acquisition course which will take them to cliffs 50-60 metres high at Werribee Gorge, east of Ballan on Thursday.
"When it comes to high angle rescue, the remote wilderness ones are the most challenging," Lucas (FRV station 68) Senior Station Officer Luke Shearer said.
"It can be taxing physically and mentally.
"For example, you could be hiking into the site with heavy gear for two hours - especially if it's in the Grampians."
He said industrial high-angle rescues were the most common, but they still trained in other types of specialist work to back up other agencies.
Boortmalt's historic building offered shelter from the elements on Tuesday - and staff said they were happy to allow firefighters to train there as it was a way of giving back to the community.
Mr Shearer said around 20-25 firefighters a year complete the high angle rescue course in the Ballarat region.
So, are any of these guys scared of heights?
"They do a lot of safety training and double checking of ropes and equipment," Mr Shearer said.
"Ten metres on top of a silo may seem like a long way, but you can actually do a lot of damage from just two metres - or simply by tripping over.
"Any fall can do damage."
He said silo-related accidents were rare but there had been two incidents at Bendigo and Hamilton within the last five years.
The firefighters will complete a confined space rescue course later.
Mr Shearer said this included people and animals trapped down mineshafts - an issue that cropped up in the Ballarat region frequently.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
