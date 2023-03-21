The sentence for a Winter Valley shearer charged with armed robbery over a machete attack on a drug dealer was handed down to a packed courtroom on Tuesday afternoon.
Winter Valley man Logan Taylor, 20, was sentenced to 22 months in a youth justice facility for armed robbery and 9 months for recklessly causing injury.
He will serve the periods concurrently and will be eligible to apply for parole after 11 months.
Taylor and the victim of the attack, a 28-year-old male, met on June 19, 2022, for Taylor to buy cannabis from a house in Canadian.
A dispute arose when Taylor told the man he had no intention of paying for the drugs, and Taylor ran after the man holding a machete he had grabbed from his car, swinging the weapon at the man's right arm.
The victim was taken to the Ballarat Base Hospital Emergency, where he underwent surgery.
Ballarat County Court Judge David Sexton said Taylor's actions showed "a concerning degree" of violence.
"This must be seen as a serious and concerning example of the crime of armed robbery," he said.
"Not only were you armed, you were armed with a blade.
"Yours was not a passive armed robbery.
"You did not just have the machete with you ... you brandished it.
"You made, in my view, a conscious and voluntary decision to remove this dangerous object from your car when you pursued your victim."
READ MORE:
The court heard as a result of the attack the victim's "anxiety has skyrocketed" and he had "become a recluse from the public".
Judge Sexton also noted Taylor's youth, immaturity and likelihood to be "subject to undesirable influences" if sent to adult prison, which he said was not the best option for Taylor's rehabilitation.
"You fall to be sentenced as a young man and a youthful offender with a complete absence of criminal history," the Judge said.
"You have the love and support of family and friends as evident in the many people that attended your plea hearing and ... indeed are in court for sentencing today."
Taylor was emotionless in court as he was sentenced but some supporters could be seen to weep as the length of his detainment was read out.
The maximum penalty for armed robbery is 25 years jail.
Had Taylor not pleaded guilty he would have been sentenced to three years and three months detainment.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.