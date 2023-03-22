A magistrate has expressed shock at a mother's behaviour behind the wheel, prompting him to ask: "What makes someone get out of bed and drive like a maniac?"
"I've been sitting as a magistrate for about 12 years and I've heard some pretty horrifying things in that time," Magistrate Hugh Radford told the accused, Carissa Slater.
"This one is right up there.
"At a rough estimate there would have been about 20 people that would've been absolutely terrified.
"It's just extraordinary that you've done all of that without a licence."
The 27-year-old was observed driving by Police Air Wing on June 30 last year.
Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Gary Steel detailed her route to the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday; beginning in Sebastopol at about 10.30am that day.
"The accused was sighted by Air Wing travelling on Albert Street ... driving in an erratic manner at speeds above 80 kilometres per hour in a 60km/h zone," he said.
"She was captured weaving in and out of traffic ... turned at Skipton and Leith Streets against a red arrow.
"Captured driving above 100km/h on Leith Street which is a 60km/h zone."
At one stage, Slater attempted to overtake a ute and had to quickly pull back into position behind the vehicle to avoid colliding with other cars.
"On Elsworth Street, [she] overtook a vehicle on the left hand side of the road in the parking lane," Leading Senior Constable steel continued.
"Failed to stop at Elsworth and Brittain Street intersection.
"Captured driving above 95km/h on Elsworth Street which is a 60km/h zone.
"Captured cutting a corner on Magpie Street ... where other vehicles had to move out of the way.
"Driving above 100km/h on Magpie Street which is a 60km/h zone.
"Captured driving above 100km/h on York Street which is a 60km/h zone."
Slater came to a stop at a York Street address and went inside.
When she got back in the car, she was observed by authorities driving in the incorrect direction around a roundabout on York Street, then speeding above 110km/h on Main Road, which is a 60km/h zone.
The accused stopped again at a Verdon Street address where she was arrested.
When asked about her driving, she told police it was "not very good".
When asked to elaborate: "I don't remember going through a red light, but I was speeding, yeah."
She was unlicensed to drive at the time.
Slater was charged with a number of related offences, including driving at a speed dangerous, which carries a maximum penalty of two years jail and fines.
"We've got driving through a red arrow, speeds of, at least on a number of occasions, between 60km/h and 110km/h, we've got weaving in and out of traffic, we've got overtaking on the inside of the road ... [and] going around a roundabout in the opposite direction," Mr Radford said.
When Slater's defence counsel said a jail term was within range for the offending, the Magistrate replied: "You bet."
"I'm just trying to think of how many people she'd put at risk ... it's just luck she hasn't killed someone," he said.
Slater was ordered to pay an $800 fine and her licence was disqualified for 18 months.
She was also sentenced to 30 days jail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court, which was immediately appealed and she was granted bail with conditions not to drive.
It will return to a higher court on July 3.
