ST PATRICK'S 2021 rowing captain of the boats, Austin Reinehr is on his way to the World Under 23 Rowing Championships after being selected as one of 20 athletes to represent Australia.
Reinehr, who is now rowing for the Mercantile Rowing Club in Melbourne has been named in the Men's Coxless Four team for the championships which will be held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria from July 19-23.
A team of 20 athletes and six coaches was confirmed after intensive trials which were held at the Sydney International Regatta Centre,
The team will race at the Australian Rowing Championships in Perth from March 27, before returning for a crucial training block prior to travelling to Europe for the World Rowing Under-23 Championships.
Rowing Australia Deputy Performance Director Jaime Fernandez said the selection trials were the culmination of a finely tuned pathway system that began at grassroots level.
"We see the talent on show at the trials but are always thankful of our key partners in supporting this regatta and helping us build a strong team," Fernandez said.
"It gives them a real insight and understanding as to what it takes to compete at the highest level of our sport."
Of the men's coxless fours team, three are Victorians with Reinehr rowing alongside Nicholas Smith and Fraser Miscamble from Melbourne University Boat Club and Nikolas Pender - UTS Haberfield Rowing Club in New South Wales.
"They may only get access to one international competition each year, so exposure to that level of competition is vital, not just for the athletes but also our coaches," Fernandez said. "The team has been a wonderful vehicle to provide that opportunity and a good pathway for progression into our senior and Olympic teams."
