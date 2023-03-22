The Courier
St Patrick's Austin Reinehr is on his way to the World Under 23 Rowing Championships

Updated March 22 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Austin Reinehr in 2021.

ST PATRICK'S 2021 rowing captain of the boats, Austin Reinehr is on his way to the World Under 23 Rowing Championships after being selected as one of 20 athletes to represent Australia.

