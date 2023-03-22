The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

Ballarat league to play under 23 interleague match against Hampden in 2023

By Meg Saultry
March 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Nicholson of Hampden is tackled by Bailey Edwards of Ballarat in 2019. Picture by Adam Trafford

INTERLEAGUE football will return to Mars Stadium this season with the Ballarat Football Netball League to host the Hampden Football Netball league on July 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.