INTERLEAGUE football will return to Mars Stadium this season with the Ballarat Football Netball League to host the Hampden Football Netball league on July 1.
The BFNL and HFNL will play an under-23 match, giving the top youngsters across both leagues a chance to play representative football.
Triple Brisbane Lions premiership star Jonathan Brown has been confirmed as the coach of the HFNL squad.
The two leagues went head-to-head in the 2019 AFL Victoria Community Championships under the tutelage of Brown, with the Hampden league dominating in a 74-point win.
However, with the organised interleague competition now largely done, it is up to leagues to organise their own clashes if they want to utilise the concept.
BFNL General Manager Shane Anwyl said the league was very excited to return to interleague football.
"The opportunity to play Hampden again, after we last played them in 2019, was too good to pass up," Anwyl said.
"We're looking forward to having another crack at one of the really strong country leagues.
"We made space in our fixture to be able to play interleague which is an indication of our commitment to it."
HFNL president Shane Threlfall said initial discussions about a return of interleague, and its new under-23 class, stemmed from last year's under-23 competition.
"The under-23 concept, the more we thought about it, those young people... they're just really keen to play footy and they'll play every night of the week if you offer it," he said.
Threlfall said the league also understood the week off was attractive to older players.
He said the clash would give the league's rising stars the chance to showcase themselves on a bigger stage.
"The under-23 still have that real passion to keep playing," Threlfall said. "It could be a little bit of a light at the end of the tunnel for them to maybe get a VFL gig or at least invited to an AFL club to do a pre-season."
Threlfall said Geelong was also interested in the concept, with the possibility of creating a three-league interleague fixture in the future.
"I reckon one game this year to test the waters and get it started," Threlfall said of this year's Hampden-Ballarat game.
"But next year we might be able to play a couple games or rotate and play Geelong next year and Ballarat after that."
