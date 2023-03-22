The Courier
Hungry Jacks confirmed for new Delacombe Town Centre development

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 22 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:00pm
On the way - a fourth Hungry Jacks outlet in Ballarat will open at Delacombe Town Centre. Picture by Lachlan Bence

A WHOPPER fast food tenant has been locked in for the city's fastest growth area.

