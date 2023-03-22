A WHOPPER fast food tenant has been locked in for the city's fastest growth area.
Works on the second stage of Delacombe Town Centre precinct are set to start within about five weeks for what will predominantly be more large format retail.
Fast food chain Hungry Jack's is set to stake its spot as a major drawcard among major tenants, yet to be confirmed, in the site adjacent to DTC.
The 5000-square-metre site is under the development of Troon Group with 70 per cent of the stage already under pre-lease agreements.
H.Troon Proprietary Limited will take on construction works.
The fast food giant - whose slogan claimed to "makes it better" - is moving into a precinct already boasting Golden Arches rival McDonald's and popular Ballarat burger-maker Griffin Burger and its sister store Dr Fill.
Hungry Jack's already boasts three restaurants in Ballarat with sites on Bakery Hill, in Sebastopol with the BP service station on Skipton Street, and Howitt Street in Wendouree.
The Courier understands the second stage will feature a second supermarket with Woolworths one of the flagship stores to DTC, which opened in 2017 with about 30 traders also including Kmart and Showbiz Cinemas.
One of Australia's largest Bunnings stores opened on an adjoining site in July 2019.
This second stage DTC will be designed to be complementary to the existing DTC site, similarly to the Bunnings site with its retail offerings.
The stage will also come with a social housing development in the rear corner, close to the existing Pinnacle Estate.
Population estimates for the DTC development state its catchment has 127,700 residents and this is projected to reach at least 154,800 residents within the next decade.
