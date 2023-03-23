The Courier
Health

Grampians Health appoints Veronica Furnier-Tosco as new hospital redevelopment chief

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 24 2023 - 4:30am
Veronica Furnier-Tosco is Grampian Health's new chief redevelopment and infrastructure officer. Picture supplied

Veronica Furnier-Tosco has been involved in building some of the biggest civil construction projects in Melbourne in recent years, and now she's taking the helm of Ballarat's biggest build.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

