Veronica Furnier-Tosco has been involved in building some of the biggest civil construction projects in Melbourne in recent years, and now she's taking the helm of Ballarat's biggest build.
Ms Furnier-Tosco is the new chief redevelopment and infrastructure officer at Grampians Health, in charge of the $541.6 million Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment.
With more than 25 years of experience in construction, Ms Furnier-Tosco has worked on some of Melbourne's major infrastructure projects including CityLink, Marvel Stadium and Docklands Marina.
While the redevelopment will be a focus of the new role, smaller projects across the other Grampians Health sites and supporting the engineering, facility management and support services teams will also be part of her job.
Architects and the Victorian Health Building Authority have recently presented Grampians Health chiefs with 120 renders featuring various spaces, finishes and plans for the main tower redevelopment of the hospital.
"We are getting to a really important part of the project now where we are trying to finalise documentation to get this out to the market for the main building," Ms Furnier-Tosco said.
The final and finer details will be confirmed in collaboration with the contractors that are eventually appointed, and clinical staff.
"We will get to 70-80 per cent ... then with the contractor that comes on board we'll finalise everything."
Construction of the Central Energy Plant containing the hospital's power, heating and cooling, a state-of-the-art pharmacy, pathology services and an Education and Learning Centre is under way, with building works on the multi-level tower expected to begin in 2024 and be completed in 2027.
The multi-level tower will house a new emergency department, a women and children's hub, state-of-the-art theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short stay beds.
"I've been in the construction industry for 25 years, built courts, built libraries, community centres and worked on the private side as well but the hospital side is new to me so I'm making sure we've got the right people giving us the right clinical advice, engaging with clinical staff to make sure everyone is happy."
While steering the team in charge of the redevelopment, Ms Furnier-Tosco will also focus on the people helping run the hospital and making them more "visible".
"My team in facility management make sure all our emergency services are up to scratch, that we maintain all of our sites to the same level ... and the support service stream take care of the catering, laundry, waste, cleaning and all those support services that support all the functions of Grampians Health.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Over COVID all the clinical team got all the visibility and the support people didn't really get recognition and visibility and my job is to make them visible and all the great work they do. The people aspect of my role is really important."
She is also in charge of infrastructure projects at Grampians Health's other campuses at Stawell, Horsham, Dimboola, and Edenhope.
"Veronica's passion for continuous improvement and championing inclusion, diversity, and social responsibility within the construction industry and government will be an invaluable addition to the team," said Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser.
"We are thrilled to have Veronica on our team, working across all Grampians Health's campuses to deliver modern facilities that will provide our communities with the best possible care, including care closer to home."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.