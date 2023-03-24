A lot has changed on Victoria's roads in 50 years, especially when it comes to road trauma and fatalities.
On March 24, 1973, The Courier detailed the tragic deaths of six people, including two children, in a head-on collision involving a car and truck between Smythesdale and Scarsdale.
The accident happened three years after one of the worst on record for road fatalities in Victoria.
In 1970, 1065 people died, prompting leaders to think about what could be done to lower the road toll. Since then, the state saw a 77 per cent decline in fatalities to the end of 2022.
Road safety advocate Donald Gibb said the introduction of seatbelts and breath tests proved effective at driving down the road toll.
"We (Victoria) introduced the seatbelt legislation in January 1971 and that was a $20 fine," Mr Gibb said.
"It did have some influence; we proved the benefits of seatbelt wearing instantly to the point where within 12 months, every state in Australia had copied Victoria and adopted the $20 fine.
"At that stage, cars coming off the assembly line had seatbelts fitted to the front seats - there wasn't a huge uptake in vehicles on the road with seatbelts."
But Mr Gibb said the real impact was made in 1974, when the state introduced the compulsory blood-alcohol testing of injured drivers going to hospitals.
"Anyone over 15 (years old), and went to hospital (after a crash) had blood alcohol samples taken," he said. "That provided some wonderful evidence as to the real role of the drunken driver.
"In 1976, we introduced the first 'random breath test' ... that was a trial. Only 38,000 were done in the first year.
"In 1992, (Victoria) introduced the first booze buses; in one year we did 1.1 million random breath tests, and the year later we had a more than 50 per cent drop in driver and passenger fatalities."
Mr Gibb, who leads road safety awareness and education organisation Road Safety Promotion Australia, said the focus continued to be on seatbelt wearing, drink-driving and driver distraction/inattention.
He said while legislation and fines were contributing to keeping the road toll down, the number of deaths on Victoria's roads was still a "shocking" number and educating drivers - young and old - about factors that contributed to serious and fatal crashes was more effective.
Ballarat Inspector Paul Huggett joined the force in 1979 - in the days when drink-drivers blew into bags with straws and amphometer lines across the road measured your speed.
He said seatbelts, road enhancements such as fluoro line-marking paint, tactile strips, community awareness and graphic car safety advertising had also helped reduce the toll.
"I think technology has made a difference," Inspector Huggett said.
"We have speed cameras and although there are mixed emotions about them, they are saving lives."
Original story follows:
Six people, four adults and two children, died on the Glenelg Highway about 12 miles from Ballarat in a road accident described by an experienced policeman as the worst smash he had ever seen.
The six, all occupants of a late model station wagon, were killed instantly when the station wagon and a truck collided head-on.
Killed were the driver Donald Francis Blurton, 32, a farmer of Streatham; his wife, Vivian Faye Blurton, 30; their daughter, Julie Anne Blurton, 7; son, Craig Andrew Blurton, 2; and Phillip Bruce McIvor, 21 of Westmere, a Monash University Student.
The name of the sixth person, a 19-year-old girl, was not available last night as relatives had not been contacted.
The driver of the truck, Terrance Michael O'Toole, 27, of Pleasant street south, was taken by ambulance to the Ballarat Base Hospital with minor lacerations to the head. He was treated and later allowed to go home.
An Alfredton resident, Mr John Shepherd (53), who was one of the first at the scene of the accident, told The Courier last night that his feelings were of complete horror when he viewed the wrecked station wagon.
The six deaths brought the road toll in the Central Highlands Police division this year to 35 and the death toll on roads in Ballarat since Sunday to eight.
A bizarre twist to yesterday evening's tragedy was that it occurred between Smythesdale and Scarsdale outside the gates of the Smythesdale - Scarsdale cemetery.
The time of the accident was about 6.15pm.
The station wagon was travelling from Ballarat towards Scarsdale and the truck was returning to Ballarat. The truck had just rounded a bend and the car was travelling on a straight section of the road.
The six occupants of the car were wearing seat belts and police and ambulance-men had to cut the belts before they could free the bodies.
Senior Constable F.F. Sharp, of Smythesdale, attended the accident and described it the worst he had seen. Two police cars from Ballarat were called to assist in diverting traffic around the Scene.
Flares were placed each side of the crash and traffic slowed to a crawl as it passed the crumpled car.
The front section of the car was crushed on to the back seat. A set of golf clubs and luggage were in the rear section of the station wagon. The front of the truck was damaged.
Members of the Police Accident Appreciation squad will visit Smythesdale this morning.
Chief Superintendent F. R. Kelly of the Central Highlands Police District said last night he was appalled that an accident which claimed the lives of six people could happen on a straight section of road in daylight.
"I am amazed and appalled at the grave loss of life in this accident which happened on a stretch of road that I know well. The incidence of fatal accidents this year in the area I supervise - the Central Highlands District - has been the highest I have ever known and possibly the highest ever in the district.
"Including the six killed last night there have been 35 fatalities in the district so far this year - a number out of all proportion to the general accident fatality rate."
Many of the accidents had been single vehicle accidents with vehicles running off the road and hitting fixed objects.
Excessive speed and the inability to control a vehicle in an unexpected situation were the major killers, Chief Superintendent Kelly said.
A police patrol every two or three miles would not prevent accidents. Such patrols would be a deterrent for speeding drivers but the matter of safe driving was in the hands of the individual driver, not the police patrol.
It was a grim start to the weekend which, police were hoping, would see a drop in the road toll.
The same period last year brought a horror weekend in 18 people died. Fatalities yesterday brought up the double century in death on the State's roads this year.
The toll at midnight stood at 207 dead - 33 more than at the same time last year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
