The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
From the Archives

How has road safety has changed in Victoria 50 years on from horror six-person fatality near Ballarat

Adam Spencer
Gabrielle Hodson
By Adam Spencer, and Gabrielle Hodson
March 25 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mangled wreck of the late model station wagon on the road outside the gates of the Smythesdale - Scarsdale cemetery.

A lot has changed on Victoria's roads in 50 years, especially when it comes to road trauma and fatalities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer

Senior Digital Journalist

Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.