The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Bravery awards for Ballarat teenager and police from Creswick, Elmhurst

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 22 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leading Senior Constable Simon Barker saved a woman from this sinking car at Creswick in 2019. He will now receive an award for bravery. Picture by Kate Healey.

A Ballarat teenager and police from Creswick and Elmhurst are among 66 Aussies being recognised for their incredible acts of courage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.