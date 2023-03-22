A Ballarat teenager and police from Creswick and Elmhurst are among 66 Aussies being recognised for their incredible acts of courage.
Riley Seccull saved a man from a burning house, Leading Senior Constable Simon Barker saved a woman in a sinking car, and Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey retrieved a man from a burning home alongside eight other people who have also been given an official pat on the back from Canberra.
"We celebrate the bravery of these people who put themselves in danger to help others," Governor-General David Hurley said.
"The courage they showed is matched by their selflessness and they deserve our respect, gratitude and recognition.
"Each of the stories is striking and inspiring."
On 7 November 2019 a yellow hatchback ended up in O'Keefe's Dam on the Midland Highway near Creswick's RACV resort.
A passing tradie was able to free the elderly driver from the car, but a passenger was still trapped as it became submerged.
Leading Senior Constable Simon Barker arrived, rescuing the woman while part of the car was about three metres underwater and 15 metres from shore.
Senior Constable Barker, who now works at the Clunes station, said his actions on the day were about doing "good" rather than seeking rewards.
"I'm a little embarrassed about it actually," he said this week. "If I was in that situation again I would do it for anyone, anytime."
Senior Constable Barker said the alarm was raised when he was on patrol and received a message from triple-zero call-takers.
"I was only a minute away - so a lot of this was just about luck," he said.
"The tradie saw it as well. I don't know his name or even what sort of tradie he was. He was a humble man, but kudos to him too.
"I jumped in fully clothed - and went through the open driver's side door. She was up to her neck in water.
"She was quite frantic.
"The seatbelt was still on and I had to search for the mechanism and get her out.
"I remember the elderly couple saying their goodbyes to each other.
"They didn't think they would make it.
"If I had got there a minute later she would have died. The car would have been completely submerged."
He said investigations showed the South Australian driver had a medical episode as they were leaving the area after a tea break - hitting the accelerator instead of the brake.
And Senior Constable Barker not only saved a life - but also her luggage.
"The couple were both fine in the end. I grabbed their suitcase as the car was being towed, and washed everything at home," he said. "My wife and I ended up returning the suitcase to them later on."
Senior Constable Barker was also recognised at a Victoria Police ceremony in 2022.
On 22 February 2020 Riley Seccull was riding his bike in Brown Hill when he heard a smoke alarm - and a woman yelling that her husband was still inside..
The 15-year-old found an elderly man - already badly burnt - in the kitchen trying to put out the fire.
Riley escorted him through thick smoke, taking him to safety.
He went back in and found the fire had burnt itself out - and entered a third time to open windows and clear smoke.
At the time, the teen told local media he did it because he knew what it was like to lose a much-loved family member.
On 28 December 2019 Leading Senior Constable Grant Healey was part of a team that extinguished an Elmhurst house blaze and pulled out a man with mobility issues.
After seeing the man did not have his walking frame at hand, the police officer was confronted by thick dark smoke and melting objects as he slid into the room where the man was unconscious.
He was able to pull the man free - and the team rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.
Senior Constable Healey will also receive a Group Bravery Citation along with eight other people who helped on the day: Steven Whiting, Glenlogie residents Jonathan and Sarah Keith, Elmhurst locals Justin McKenzie, Geoffrey Penna and Geoffrey Rogers, and South Australian off-duty firefighters Mark Stephens and Peter Wilson.
The local heroes named in the bravery list this week will receive certificates and medals at Government House in Melbourne in September.
Commendations for Brave Conduct will go to Senior Constable Simon Barker and Riley Seccull, while Senior Constable Grant Healey will receive a Bravery Medal.
Governor-General Hurley said he encouraged all recipients to wear their Australian Bravery Decoration with pride.
All up, 39 bravery decorations have been awarded to 66 people across Australia.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
